Latest update December 22nd, 2016 6:53 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Fire erupts at Ambalangoda Regional Hospital

Dec 22, 2016 Local 0

Fire erupts at Ambalangoda Regional Hospital

A fire has erupted inside the emergency unit of the Ambalangoda Regional Hospital this morning .

 Police say, the fire which broke out on a bed inside the emergency ward of the Ambalangoda Regional Hospital, had destroyed the medicine and medical equipment which were installed in the ward.

A News 1st correspondent added that the fire was doused with the help of the hospital staff. The Ambalangoda Police has launched investigations into the fire.  

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Barcelona hit 7 in Copa Del Rey match against Hercules
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach