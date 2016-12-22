Fire erupts at Ambalangoda Regional Hospital

Dec 22, 2016 Keshala Dias Local 0
A fire has erupted inside the emergency unit of the Ambalangoda Regional Hospital this morning .
Police say, the fire which broke out on a bed inside the emergency ward of the Ambalangoda Regional Hospital, had destroyed the medicine and medical equipment which were installed in the ward.
A News 1st correspondent added that the fire was doused with the help of the hospital staff. The Ambalangoda Police has launched investigations into the fire.
