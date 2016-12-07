Latest update December 26th, 2016 10:38 AM

Earthquake rocks Southern Chile

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chile on Sunday (December 25 ), forcing an evacuation of thousands from the coastal area. map-chileNo fatalities or major damage were reported in the tourism and salmon farming region from the quake that struck Southern Chile.

 Chile’s National Emergency Office (ONEMI) lifted both the evacuation order and a tsunami watch three hours after the Christmas Day quake struck while Officials had issued a tsunami warning issued earlier for areas within 1,000 km (621 miles) of the epicenter of the quake 225 km (140 miles) southwest of Puerto Montt, but the warning was downgraded to a tsunami watch

