31st of December declared as a national day of mourning

The 31st of December has been declared as a national day of mourning, in view of the funeral of former Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake which is to be conducted on the 31st.

This announcement was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier, President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed that the funeral of the Late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake be held under state-sponsorship.

The former Premier passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo on the 27th of December.

During his death he was aged 83.