Ministry detects several premises conducive to breeding of Dengue mosquitoes

The Ministry of Health says, 16% of the premises inspected during the month of December, are conducive for the spread of Dengue.The Ministry said that 4,242 premises were issued red notices whilst legal action has been instituted against 939 individuals.

A high risk in the spread of Dengue continues to prevail in the Districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle and Kalmunai.

The Ministry noted that Dengue eradication programmes were conducted on December 27 and 28 in the said areas.The ministry added that dengue eradication programs will be conducted in schools countrywide on December 30 and 31.

Meanwhile, continuous fumigation programmes will be conducted in the high risk areas. More than 49,000 dengue cases were reported this year, of which 78 deaths were reported.