Ban Ki-moon delivers farewell speech at UN Headquarters

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon delivered his farewell speech to a crowd of UN officials, staff members and diplomats at the UN headquarters in New York City.

“Now, I feel a bit like Cinderella, tomorrow at midnight, everything changes,”, he said.

Ban Ki-moon then announced to the crowd that he will join the new year’s celebrations in the Times Square in New York City tonight, December 31. He will have the honour of pushing the button which begins the official 60-second countdown to the new year. He also used this time to call on people worldwide to take actions in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Tomorrow night, on the eve of the New Year, I will be in Times Square for the ball drop. Millions of people will be watching as I lose my job,” he quipped. “I’ll always be the child of the United Nations, and my heart will always be with you and with the United Nations,” Ban said to all UN Staff.

As the eighth UN Secretary General, Ban’s tenure started from Jan 1, 2007 and lasted until December 31, 2016, with his work being hailed as exemplary by his colleagues.

Portugal’s António Guterres will succeed Ban on January 1, 2017.