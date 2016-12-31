Latest update December 31st, 2016 2:18 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Final rites for late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake to commence

Dec 31, 2016 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

The final rites of former Prime Minister late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake will be conducted on the evening, Saturday, December 31 at the Horana Public ground.

His remains currently lie at his residence in Horana for the general public to pay their respects.

According to a news 1st correspondent, large crowds arrived at the residence of the former Premier  yesterday to pay their final respects.

The funeral procession will begin at 2:30 p.m. today and the remains of the late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake will be taken from the Widyaratne junction in Horana to the Horana public grounds in a motorcade.

Police thereby, request the general public to use alternate roads as there could be a traffic congestion along the Horana – Ratnapura main road.

Vehicles travelling towards Ratnapura from Panadura could turn off left from the Pokunawita junction and travel via Gonapola, Horagas junction, Moragahahena and turn back on to the main road through Savigas junction.

Vehicle’ travelling from Panadura to Avissawella can turn off from Pokunawita Junction and travel via Gonapola, Horagas junction, Moragahahena, Padukka, and arrive at Avissawella passing Meepe.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach