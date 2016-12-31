Tea dust released by SL Customs to make its way to earth

The Sri Lanka Customs seized four containers of dust tea that were due to be exported. According to the Customs, two of the containers are being held at the Kuwait Port.

The Customs have in their custody, fifty containers of dust tea. However, these stocks of dust tea are being released for the production of compost fertiliser.

According to a custom’s official 18,000 kilogrammes of dust tea in 29 containers have already been released for the production of organic fertiliser.

The customs went on to note that those involved in the production of organic fertiliser could address a request to the Director General of Customs for the release stocks of dust tea.