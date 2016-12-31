Latest update December 31st, 2016 12:38 PM

Health Ministry announces price reduction of more medical drugs

Dec 31, 2016

The Health Ministry says, the prices of fifty more medical drugs will be reduced.

Chairman of the Medical Drugs’ Price Control Committee Dr. Palitha Abeyakoon said, discussions on the price revision’ are currently underway with medical professionals and medical drug companies.

Meanwhile, he added that inspections are being carried out on if the benefits of the reduction in prices of 48 other medical drugs are flowing down to the general public.

Dr. Palitha Abeyakoon said that no reports have been received on the sale of medical drugs above the stipulated price.

