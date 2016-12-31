CPC announces plans to import extra fuel

Dec 31, 2016 Keshala Dias Local 0
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation says it plans to import extra fuel in the face of drought conditions.
CPC chairman T. G. Jayasinghe said the steps were taken after considering the amount of fuel that is required for electricity production.
He added that thereby, 1.7 million metric tonnes of fuel are imported for a period of 4 years. The chairman further added that complications have arisen in finding storage space for the fuel.
