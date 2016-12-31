Latest update December 31st, 2016 9:39 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

CPC announces plans to import extra fuel

Dec 31, 2016 Local 0

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation says it plans to import extra fuel in the face of drought conditions.

CPC chairman T. G. Jayasinghe said the steps were taken after considering the amount of fuel that is required for electricity production.

He added that thereby, 1.7 million metric tonnes of fuel are imported for a period of 4 years. The chairman further added that complications have arisen in finding storage space for the fuel.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach