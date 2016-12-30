President Sirisena pays last respect to late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake

President Maithripala Sirisena arrived at the residence of the Late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake in Horana today, Friday, December 30 to pay his last respects to the late former prime minister.

The final rites of the late prime minister are scheduled to be held tomorrow December 31 at the Horana Public Grounds, under full state sponsorship.

President Sirisena said, he is an exemplary leader who made an immense contribution to the politics of the country over the past few decades in an honest and humble manner, for the sake of the country and its people. The president stated that in this context, current politicians can learn from him.

He went on to note that anyone is aware that the late former PM dedicated his personal wealth for the benefit of politics and the people, while being a person who didn’t earn massive earnings. And that one must commend the qualities and characteristics he possessed as a parliamentarian, a minister and a prime minister.

Personally, I have learnt many things from him on how he takes decisions with regard to certain matters. As I express my regret and condolences over the passing of Honourable Ratnasiri Wickremanayake, I request politicians of the current era to learn the lessons’ from his character. May he attain Nibbana and the blessings’ of the Triple Gem, the president said.