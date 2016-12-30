Peasants’ Federation makes observations on Paddy Marketing Board prices

The National Organiser of the All Ceylon Peasants’ Federation said, the government will incur a massive loss by selling stocks of paddy held by the Paddy Marketing Board.

He pointed out that a kilogramme of paddy sold by the Board for Rs.43 and 65 cents is currently being sold at Rs.55 to intermediaries.

When News 1st made an inquiry from the Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board M. B Dissanayake in this regard, he said that it is difficult to prevent such situations under an open economy.