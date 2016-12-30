Vehicle transfer registration concessionary period to come to an end

Dec 30, 2016 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The concessionary period given to vehicle owners to register the transfer of vehicles without a penalty will end today, Friday December 30.
Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Jagath Chandrasiri said, transfer documents can be submitted to the Department till 4 p.m. today.
Individuals who have failed to register the transfer of a vehicles within fourteen days of its purchase will be subjected to a fine from tomorrow, December 31.
The concessionary period commenced on September 1, 2016,
