Vehicle transfer registration concessionary period to come to an end

The concessionary period given to vehicle owners to register the transfer of vehicles without a penalty will end today, Friday December 30.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Jagath Chandrasiri said, transfer documents can be submitted to the Department till 4 p.m. today.

Individuals who have failed to register the transfer of a vehicles within fourteen days of its purchase will be subjected to a fine from tomorrow, December 31.

The concessionary period commenced on September 1, 2016,

