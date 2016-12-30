Latest update December 30th, 2016 2:05 PM

Dengue poses grave threat – recent surveys on schools reveal

The Ministry of Health says that recent surveys have revealed a serious risk of students contracting Dengue in the future.

Director of the Epidemiology Unit at the Ministry of Health Consultant Paba Palihawadana said, checks carried out recently have revealed  that 50% of the schools have areas conducive for mosquito breeding.

Furthermore, she said that mosquito larvae have been discovered in 15% to 20% of the schools.

She points out that the risk of students falling victim to Dengue will increase if school premises are not cleaned prior to the commencement of the new school semester.

She also noted that over 50,000 Dengue patients have been reported in the country over the course of this year (2016).

Ministry detects several premises conducive to breeding of Dengue mosquitoes

The Ministry of Health says, 16% of the premises inspected during the month of December, are conducive for the spread of Dengue.

