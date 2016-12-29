PM Wickremesinghe pays last respects to late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe paid his last respects to former Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, crowds gathered in numbers to pay their last respects to former prime minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake at his residence in Horana.

The remains of the late former Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake is currently placed at his residence located in close proximity to the Horana town.

News 1st correspondents in the area noted that large crowds’ continue to gather to pay their last respects.Late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake was appointed as the Prime Minister for the first time in the year 2000. He served a second term in office as Prime Minister from 2005 to 2010.

The final rites of Former Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake will be held on December 31 in Horana.