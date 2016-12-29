Foreign nationals arrested in ATM racket remanded

The four Bulgarians who were arrested by the CID earlier this week for allegedly defrauding money by hacking ATMs have been remanded till December 11.

Investigations have revealed that the suspects installed surveillance equipment inside ATMs in-order to fraudulently obtain information pertaining to numerous foreign nationals.

The four suspects were nabbed by the CID in Mirissa earlier this week and was produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court, where they were remanded.

Police stated that the suspects are a part of an international operation that has defrauded millions.

The Counterfeit Currency Detection Division of the Criminal Investigations Department of Sri Lanka has made a revelation regarding a large scale racket where PIN numbers of Debit cards are stolen when entered into the ATMs of Private banks.