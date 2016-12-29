FCID continues questioning MP Wimal Weerawansa

The Police Financial Crime Investigation Division re-commenced questioning the former minister Wimal Weerawansa this morning, with regard to the misuse of a state vehicle.

The FCID has questioned the former Minister for a period of 5 hours yesterday (Dec. 28).

Charges have been leveled against Weerawansa for alleged misuse of a vehicle belonging to the Presidential Secretariat and an engineering corporation.

A high-ranking official of the FCID said that instructions will also be sought from the Attorney General with regard to the case.