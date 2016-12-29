Latest update December 29th, 2016 2:23 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

FCID continues questioning MP Wimal Weerawansa

Dec 29, 2016 Local 0

The Police Financial Crime Investigation Division re-commenced questioning the former minister Wimal Weerawansa this morning, with regard to the misuse of a state vehicle.

The FCID has questioned the former Minister for a period of 5 hours yesterday (Dec. 28).

Charges have been leveled against Weerawansa for alleged misuse of a vehicle belonging to the Presidential Secretariat and an engineering corporation.

A high-ranking official of the FCID said that instructions will also be sought from the Attorney General with regard to the case.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach