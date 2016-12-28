Remains of Ratnasiri Wickremanayake brought to Parliamentary complex

Latest update December 28th, 2016 11:29 AM

The remains of former prime minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake is currently lying the Parliamentary complex.

Parliament Chief of Staff Neil Iddawela said, the remains are being brought to the House in order for MPs to pay their last respects to the late former Prime Minister.

The body is scheduled to be brought for a period of one hour, and is then scheduled to be taken to the late former Prime Minister’s residence in Horana.

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed that the funeral of the late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake be held under state sponsorship.

Former PM Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away

*Former Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passed away at the age of 83.

*President Sirisena instructed that the funeral of the Late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake be carried out with full state honors.

