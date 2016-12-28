Latest update December 28th, 2016 11:29 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Four foreign nationals arrested over ATM racket involving debit cards

Dec 28, 2016 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Four foreign nationals arrested over ATM racket involving debit cards

The Counterfeit Currency Detection Division of the Criminal Investigations Department of Sri Lanka has made a revelation regarding a large scale racket where PIN numbers of Debit cards are stolen when entered into the ATMs of Private banks.

The revelation was made after four Bulgarians who allegedly stole millions of rupees through such a racket were arrested by police.

The CID said it had been revealed that they had fixed a device to the ATM’ in order to read PIN numbers, adding that initial investigations revealed that the suspects had carried out this racket in India as well.

Police arrested the suspects in an undercover operation in Mirissa on Tuesday December 27.

It is believed that they have stolen five million rupees thus far from a number of ATMs.

Police noted that two Sri Lankans’ were arrested on an earlier occasion for carrying out a similar operation.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
International Conference on Technology Management held at BMICh
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach