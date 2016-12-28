Latest update December 28th, 2016 11:29 AM

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies

Carrie Fisher who was hospitalised on Friday December 23, following a cardiac arrest aboard a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles has died. She was sixty years of age at the time of her demise.

She was an American actress, screenwriter, author, producer, and speaker and was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series.

In a statement released on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, spokesman Simon Halls said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 (Los Angeles time).

Also, Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford described Fisher as “one-of-a-kind” who lived her life “bravely”.

