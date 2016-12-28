International Conference on Technology Management held at BMICh

The International Conference on Technology Management, organised by the Department of Management of Technology of the University of Moratuwa, was held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall on Tuesday December 27.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Moratuwa Professor Ananda Jayawardena attended the event as the chief Guest.

Other dignitaries including the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Moratuwa Professor R. A. Attalage, and the former Head of the UN Economic and Social Commission for the Asia and Pacific Centre for Transfer of Technology Professor Krishnamoorthy Ramanathan.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Moratuwa Professor Ananda Jayawardena speaking at the event said that the University of Moratuwa has identified that being a premier university, their role should not be only to do research and innovation: but to transfer technologies to the industry as well. He stated that they have also identified that if the University of Moratuwa cannot transfer technologies through industry, then he does not think that there is any other institution, except some R&D institution, which will actually take the effort to transfer technologies.

“In order to support this, we have established our background like commercialisation policies, IP policies and so on. But in addition to that, we want to establish an innovation zone which is supported by the industry. And recently, about a month ago, we got a 20 acres land in Pitipana. We have identified that land to be developed as a research and innovation zone of University of Moratuwa”, he added.