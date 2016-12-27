Nine lives lost in accidents over 24 hours

Reports say nine lives were lost in motor accidents during the past 24 hours.

Navakkulama accident

Three persons died when a pick-up truck crashed in to a lorry this morning (Dec. 27) in Navakkulama while en-route to Jaffna from Colombo.

The victims, were Dr. Ashomi Sudeshika from the Colombo National Hospital and both her mother-in-law and father-in-law. Dr. Ashomi Sudeshika’s husband was hospitalized due to his injuries. Police said the driver of the lorry has surrendered.

Maharagama accident

Two people died when a car crashed on to a three-wheeler that entered it’s path in Maharagama last night (Dec. 26), and the driver of the car has been arrested.

Haldummulla accident

A woman died when a car veered off the road and fell into a precipice in Haldummulla on the Colombo – Badulla main road.

Four others including two children were injured.

6 Ela area accident

One person died when a van and a motorcycle crashed in the 6 Ela area on the Polonnaruwa – Onekama road.

The motorcycle rider, a 50-year-old father of three succumbed to his injuries, this morning (Dec. 27). The driver of the van was arrested by the authorities.

Nittambuwa – Alawala road accident

A three-wheeler that attempted to flee after running over a police officer who instructed for it to stop along the Nittambuwa – Alawala road. The driver of the three-wheeler has been taken into police custody.

Thambuttegama accident

A 39-year-old has died after being knocked down by a train in Thambuttegama last evening (Dec. 26).