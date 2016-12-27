Latest update December 27th, 2016 9:44 PM

Final rites of Dr. Milina Sumathipala to be held this week

The final rites of Dr. Milina Sumathipala, the Chairperson of the Sumathi Group, who passed away last evening (Dec. 26) will be held on Thursday (Dec. 29).

Politicians and artists’ gathered in numbers at the residence of the late Dr. Milina Sumathipala in Punchi Borella.

Dr. Milina Sumathipala was the first lady to be elected as President of the All Ceylon Buddhist Congress and is the mother of Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala.

She produced a number of award winning movies including Ganga Addara, Duwata Mawaka Misa, Uppalawanna, Paththini and has won over 50 accolades.

Chairperson of the Sumathi Group, Dr. Milina Sumathipala passes away at the age of 81.

