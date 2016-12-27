Japan PM in Hawaii for Pearl Harbor visit

Japanese P.M Shinzo Abe landed in Hawaii, ahead of his visit to Pearl Harbor.

Mr Abe will be accompanied by US President Barack Obama in what would be the first visit by leaders of both countries to the US Naval Base since the attack by the Japanese in 1941.

Mr Abe will pray for the dead but will not issue an apology.

The Pearl Harbor attack killed 2,300 US servicemen and pushed the US into World War Two.

Mr Abe and Mr Obama will pray for the dead at the site before holding a summit meeting in Hawaii, their last before Mr Obama ends his term in January.

Mr Abe’s visit, three weeks after the 75th anniversary of the attack, which follows a visit earlier this year to Hiroshima by Mr Obama who became the first serving US president to visit the Japanese city, where about 150,000 people were believed to have been killed in 1945 by a US atomic bomb.

Former Japanese leader Shigeru Yoshida made a brief solo visit to Pearl Harbor in 1951.