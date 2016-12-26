Latest update December 26th, 2016 10:10 PM

Dr. Milina Sumathipala passes away

Chairperson of the Sumathi Group, Dr. Milina Sumathipala passed away at the age of 81 earlier this evening.

She passed away while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Colombo.

Dr. Milina Sumathipala was a well known and respected philanthropist who took part in several social welfare activities.

She was also the first lady to be elected President of the All Ceylon Buddhist Congress, President of the Sri Lanka Neurology Trust Fund and several other important positions in different organisation  involved in religious and social welfare activities.

