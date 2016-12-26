Wasim Thajudeen, bus strike cases taken up in court

Court cases…

Wasim Thajudeen Court case…

The case pertaining to the 2012 murder of rugby player Wasim Thajudeen was taken up today, Monday, December 26.

The Criminal Investigations Department reported to Court that shortly after the murder of Wasim Thajudeen, the former OIC of the Crimes Division of the Narahenpita Police had threatened Thajudeen’s brother.

Therefore, the Court granted permission for a request from the CID to investigate the matter.

The case will be taken up again on January 6, 2017.

Bus Strike court case…

Two provincial councilors who were accused of causing distress to the public during the recent bus strike against the proposal to impose fines of Rs.25,000 for seven traffic offences, turned themselves over to the police today.

Ananda Harischandra and Lalantha Gunasekara were remanded until December 28, after they surrendered to the Negombo Police.