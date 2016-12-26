From the Victorian era to present ‘Boxing Day’

What is Boxing Day?

Many of us have heard of Boxing Day but not many are aware of the reason behind the day.

Boxing Day occurs on December 26 and is a holiday celebrated on the day following Christmas Day in the United Kingdom and Commonwealth nations.

Boxing Day is the second day of Christmastide, and also St. Stephen’s Day, the Patron Saint of horses’, which is why the day has come to be associated with horse racing and fox hunting.

If the day after Christmas falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the following Monday is designated as the official public holiday.

The Victorian connection…

Some say the Boxing Day can be traced back to the Victorian era, where churches displayed a box into which their parishioners put donations.

In Britain, on Boxing Day, servants of the wealthy were given time to visit their families, as their services were required for the Christmas Day celebrations of their employers.

When the servants go on holiday, each would be handed a box containing bonuses, gifts and sometimes leftover food.

Also, on the first weekday after Christmas, traders used to collect Christmas boxes of presents or money as appreciation for their good service throughout the year.