Russian aircraft disappears minutes after take-off

Update:A Tupolev-154 plane with 83 passengers and eight crew (91)on board crashed shortly after take-off from Sochi. A search operation is underway.

________________________

Update:Defense Ministry says fragments of missing military plane found in Black Sea off Sochi coast:RT

The passengers’ personal belongings supposedly have been found off the Sochi coast

A Russian plane has gone missing soon after take-off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, according to Russian media

Quoting A source from the emergency ministry, they report that the Tu-154 aircraft had gone off radar just minutes after take-off and around 70 and 100 people are reported to be on board the plane.

_________________________

The defence ministry has said that its Tu-154 aircraft had 91 people onboard, including service personnel, a military music band and reporters.

The plane disappeared from radar 20 minutes after taking off from Sochi’s Adler airport

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said that soldiers, members of the famed Alexandrov military band and nine reporters were on board the plane and that they were flying to Syria to take part in a new year’s performance for Russian troops deployed in Syria.