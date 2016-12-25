One dead following shooting near Weyangoda train station

An individual has died following a shooting that took place near the Weyangoda Train Station.

Police say four passengers were travelling in the vehicle that was targeted. Another individual sustained injuries in the shooting that occurred at 11 p.m. Saturday and was admitted to the Wathupitivala Hospital. The passengers who were being shot at were a group travelling from Nittambuwa to the Weyangoda Economic Centre.

Police say that no information has yet come to light with regard to the suspects responsible for the shooting. Police added that a special investigation is currently underway to nab the suspects.