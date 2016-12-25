President Sirisena extends Christmas wishes

President Maithripala Sirisena issuing a communique has encapsulated within it, his Christmas message.

The communique reads “Religion is one of the most precious guiding lights of the human civilization. Religion makes people show compassion and kindness to others and be empathetic towards others.”

The communique then goes on to speak of the historical backdrop to this day, saying “Over 2,000 years ago, Jesus Christ was born into this world in an era when immorality, chaos and cruelty was the order of the day. Since then, the new religious vision that emerged centering a humble dwelling shines eternally as a mark of human greatness.”

President Maithripala Sirisena’s Christmas message further notes that “Christmas, which is celebrated by all the Christians around the world as a universal festival, embodies loving kindness. Jesus Christ, who could reduce power-crazy kings such as Herod to a mere mention in the history was a great messenger of reconciliation and social righteousness to the world. This makes Jesus Christ an eternal savior to people around the world,” further adding: “I extend my warmest greetings for a wonderful Christmas to all Christians who nourish the teachings of universal love, peace, happiness and kindness. I wish for a happy Christmas full of peace and joy to all Christians.”