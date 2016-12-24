Monetary Board lodges complaint with CID over CBSL Bond Issue

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department over the Central Bank bond scam.

Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya said that legal advice was provided to the CID to prove the matter based on the complaint made.

Thereby, the AGs Department has instructed the police on how the investigations need to take place as per the penal code and from whom statements need to be recorded.

The AG further said that following the CID probe, the matters pertaining to the treasury bond scam will be reported to court.