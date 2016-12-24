Latest update December 24th, 2016 7:28 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Monetary Board lodges complaint with CID over CBSL Bond Issue

Dec 24, 2016 Local, News Ticker 0

Monetary Board lodges complaint with CID over CBSL Bond Issue

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department over the Central Bank bond scam.

Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya said that legal advice was provided to the CID to prove the matter based on the complaint made.

Thereby, the AGs Department has instructed the police on how the investigations need to take place as per the penal code and from whom statements need to be recorded.

The AG further said that following the CID probe, the matters pertaining to the treasury bond scam will be reported to court.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Controversy afoot: Maintenance failure at the Nochiyagama Mahaweli grounds
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach