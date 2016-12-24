Cases filed against 52 state officials over alleged bribery

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has said that cases have been filed against 52 state officials who obtained bribes in the year 2016.

Investigative Director S. S. P. Priyantha Chandrasiri said, the highest number of cases were filed against officials in the education sector. He said that a 24-hour service has been made available for the general public to lodge any complaints pertaining to bribes.