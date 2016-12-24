Latest update December 24th, 2016 2:51 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Cases filed against 52 state officials over alleged bribery

Dec 24, 2016 Local 0

Cases filed against 52 state officials over alleged bribery

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has said that cases have been filed against 52 state officials who obtained bribes in the year 2016.

Investigative Director S. S. P. Priyantha Chandrasiri said, the highest number of cases were filed against officials in the education sector. He said that a 24-hour service has been made available for the general public to lodge any complaints pertaining to bribes.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach