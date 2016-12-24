Defence Ministry says over 4,000 deserters responded to ‘amnesty period’

The Ministry of Defence has said that 4,421 military deserters have sought to resign, following the proper protocol, during the amnesty period granted to them.

Issuing a communique, the Ministry noted that the amnesty period will be from December 1 to 31. The communique reads that the highest number of military deserters were from the army. The Ministry said that, during the amnesty period, 3,868 army soldiers and five army officers had resigned after following due procedure.