Latest update December 24th, 2016 11:43 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Health Ministry takes steps to combat spread of Dengue

Dec 24, 2016 Local 0

Health Ministry takes steps to combat spread of Dengue

The Ministry of Health says, the spread of Dengue has seen a rise in a number of districts including Colombo.

Consultant Physician of the National Dengue Control Unit Dr. Prashila Samaraweera said that  though a number of Dengue Prevention Workshops had been conducted, the involvement of the general public for the cause remains at a bare minimum.

Seventy eight (78) persons have died of Dengue and more than 49,000 Dengue patients had been admitted to hospital in the year 2016 thus far. Owing to this another situation,the ministry states that  Dengue Eradication Workshop will take place on December 27 and 28.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach