Chelsea’s Oscar to move to Chinese Super League

Chelsea has agreed to the terms for the transfer of midfielder Oscar to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.
The 25-year old said earlier this month that the move was “90% certain”. The Brazilian joined Chelsea from Internacional for £25m in 2012 and has scored 38 times in 203 appearances for the club.
According to a statement by Chelsea He will complete his move “at the beginning of the January transfer window”. Reports say that Oscar will earn a hefty £400,000 a week.
Chinese football has been eyeing more players from around the world and has not been shy about spending on them.
During the beginning of the year ,Jackson Martinez, Ramires and Alex Teixeira have all moved to the Chinese Super League for a combined total of £90million while more recently reports are a-foot that former Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez is on the verge of becoming the world’s highest-paid footballer by moving from Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua, where he will earn £615,000 a week.
Last week, Chelsea coach, Antonio Conte said the huge money being spent on players by Chinese clubs was a “danger for all teams in the world”.
