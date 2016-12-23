Development Special Provisions Draft Bill defeated at Uva PC

The Development Special Provisions Draft Bill was defeated at the Uva Provincial Council.

Chief Minister Chamara Sampath said, nine votes were cast in favour of the draft Bill, and 13 were cast against.

According to the chief minister, nine UPFA provincial councilors, two provincial Ccouncilors of the Lanka Workers’ Congress and two JVP Councilors had cast their vote against the draft Bill. The chief minister added that he abstained from voting on the draft Bill.