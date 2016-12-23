Latest update December 23rd, 2016 8:08 AM

Russia – America seeking to enhance nuclear forces?

The Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on enhancing the country’s nuclear forces, the U. S. President-elect Donald Trump claimed that he will look forward to strengthen and expand America’s nuclear capacity, hours after Putin’s announcement.

However, they did not spell out exactly what each side is proposing or whether a major change of nuclear doctrine is in the offing.

Just hours after Putin spoke following a meeting with his military advisers, Trump weighed in with a tweet; “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes” The question lies, whether it’s another cold war in line as two super powers talk about a arms race.

