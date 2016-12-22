Super Minister – criticism against Development (Special Provisions) Bill continues

Convening a media briefing at the SLFP Headquarters today, state minister Dilan Perera and Chief Minister of the Western Province Isura Devapriya, vehemently condemned the attempts made by the United National Party to centralise power. SLFP Media Spokesperson,Minister Dilan Perera expressed opposition against the bill saying that ‘they are showing off the one stop shop’ and is trying to create and all powerful “mudalali” . “On one side there are hopes for a new constitution, when we are attempting to devolve power on the otherwise they are trying to consolidate power that has already been devolved ..” he said.

Chief Minister of the Western Province,Isura Devapriya added that all chief ministers have been asked to come to Temple Trees at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

“There were unofficial super-ministerial posts in our government as well, “he said and further added that UNP ministers have now forgotten the criticisms they leveled when they were in the opposition.

Therefore if they appoint a super minister then there would be no use having a president or the prime minister- and then there will be no use of chief ministers and they could dissolve everything and the existence of a super minister would be sufficient. UPFA Parliamentarian, Namal Rajapaksa charged that everything this government does are “super deeds” because they are imposing super taxes as well the super VAT and they sold the land and the port and now they are bringing in a super minister.

“When everything else in the country is sold – at the end of the three years as Malik Samarawickreme said the country will be bankrupt.”he said.

Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama,during a media briefing yesterday announced several decisions that affect the country’s economy. The agreement to hand over 85% of the Hambantota port to China to be signed in January was one of them. Coinciding with this agreement 15,000 acres in Hambantota and adjoining areas are to be handed over for development projects and creating a development zone including the Trincomalee harbour with the support of India. Minister Samarawickramea noted that in line with the programme to hand over Hambanthotata to China and Trincomalee to India for development projects, the development special provisions draft bill will be forwarded to parliament in February.