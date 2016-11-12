World Town Planning Day marked with event themed “Be the Change”

An event to mark ‘World Town Planning Day’ organised by the Young Planners’ Forum of the Institute of Town Planners of Sri Lanka was held in Colombo on Saturday, November 12.

News 1st were the media partners for the event.

The event, themed Be the Change envisioning a better tomorrow, was held under the auspices of Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka.

The keynote address was delivered by renowned environmentalist Attorney-at-Law Jagath Gunawardena.

The award ceremony for “Be the Change” video documentary competition was also held, in line with the event. The celebration was followed by the AGM of the Young Planners Forum.