A minimum fine of Rs. 25,000 for seven traffic rule violations

The Finance Ministry says that a decision was reached during talks held on Monday November 21, to impose a minimum fine of Rs.25,000 for seven traffic violations.

Another round of talks was held at the Finance Ministry on Monday evening over the fines proposed through the budget for traffic rule violations.

The talks held under the patronage of the Ministers of Finance and Transport, also saw the participation of police and union representatives from the transport sector.

A minimum fine of Rs.25,000 was agreed on during these discussions, for seven traffic rule violations, namely:

1. Driving under the influence of alcohol

2. Driving without a valid driver’s license

3. Allowing a person who does not have a valid driver’s license to drive a vehicle

4. Excessive speed

5. Overtaking from the left

6. Violating railway crossing rules

7. Driving without an insurance certificate

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said, they wanted to enforce the law, to update the system and to reduce the number of accidents.

“Isn’t this something we should do?”, he asked.

He went on to note that the Bus Owners Union and the Three Wheeler Drivers Union reached an unanimous agreement with the police and the SLTB today (November 21) to implement this decision.

On the other hand, the Minister of Transport Nimal Siripala de Silva said, they are also holding discussions with the Justice Ministry regarding the “other fines” and that these fines were proposed in 2002.

He also said that the matter will be discussed with the bus owners and others and then a decision will be taken in the near future.

President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association Gemunu Wijeratne said, they have no objection against raising the amount on fines for major offences and not for minor offences, as none of their drivers drive under the influence of alcohol.

This proposal will be submitted to parliament during the debate on the expenditure heads of the Transport Ministry.