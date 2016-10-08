Olly Murs offers support to Zayn Malik’s struggle with anxiety

Olly Murs, who met the hit boy band through X Factor, where they were runners-up on consecutive years, told BBC News that his “heart goes out” to Zayn.

He said Malik’s anxiety had only surfaced since he had become a solo artist earlier this year.

So far this year, Malik has cancelled appearances at the Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai and the Summertime Ball in Wembley Stadium.