Olly Murs offers support to Zayn Malik’s struggle with anxiety

Oct 08, 2016 Entertainment, Life Style, Local 1

Olly Murs, who met the hit boy band through X Factor, where they were runners-up on consecutive years, told BBC News that his “heart goes out” to Zayn.

He said Malik’s anxiety had only surfaced since he had become a solo artist earlier this year.

Olly says Zayn’s anxiety was present during his time in the boy band, it was when the singer went solo earlier this year (16) that it really came to a head.

So far this year, Malik has cancelled appearances at the Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai and the Summertime Ball in Wembley Stadium.


One thought on “Olly Murs offers support to Zayn Malik’s struggle with anxiety

  1. Aseni

    Individuals are continuously suffering varying degrees of anxiety about death. We did a study on “An overview of Death Anxiety”, https://goo.gl/PvKvMJ. Method of concept analyses and an extensive online literature have been used for this study. Overall data provided evidence that anxiety about death is rife within western culture. Its prevalence, particularly with women and significant number of cases elderly people experience less death anxiety than young people.

    Reply

