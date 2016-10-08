Olly Murs offers support to Zayn Malik’s struggle with anxiety

Oct 08, 2016 Melanie Santiago Entertainment, Life Style, Local 1
Olly Murs, who met the hit boy band through X Factor, where they were runners-up on consecutive years, told BBC News that his “heart goes out” to Zayn.
He said Malik’s anxiety had only surfaced since he had become a solo artist earlier this year.
Olly says Zayn’s anxiety was present during his time in the boy band, it was when the singer went solo earlier this year (16) that it really came to a head.
So far this year, Malik has cancelled appearances at the Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai and the Summertime Ball in Wembley Stadium.
