Angelina Jolie calls for international effort to help Syrian refugees

Actress Angelina Jolie visited a refugee camp in Jordan on Friday and called for more international effort to help the refugees by ending the conflict.

As the International Good-will Ambassador for UN and Special envoy of UNHCR, this is the fourth time Jolie visited Jordan and the first time she visited the Azraq refugee camp since the outbreak of the Syrian Crisis. Jolie expressed her concern for the teenagers as a mother herself.

“There are children here who remember no life other than its harsh desert environment and barbed wire fences. There are teens here who bear terrible physical and mental wounds of the conflict. Over half of all refugees in Jordan are under 18. My own children are of that age. And like any other parent, it is impossible for me not to imagine what it will be like for my own children in this situation. And it breaks my heart,” said Jolie.

Jordan has accepted flocks of refugees since the crisis began. Since May 2014, up to 40,000 Syrian refugees have fled to Jordan. But as the crisis continues, Jordan has reached its limit.

“This is not a problem of Jordan’s making, or that Jordan should be left to bear alone. Jordan has been warning for years. That they would reach a point where they, on their own could do no more. For all the good intentions, an extraordinary efforts in the field and the generosity of those communities,” said Jolie.

“It is impossible to say that we, as an international community are using all the tools at our disposal, that we have even come close to doing enough for the Syrian people,” she added.

Jolie appealed for international attention and effort to talk and end the crisis.

“So my message to world leaders, is that as they prepare to gather at the UN General Assembly in ten days, to ask the fundamental question of what are the root causes of the Syria conflict and what will it take to end it. And please put that at the center of your discussions,” said Jolie.

The Azraq refugee camp is located 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Jordan’s capital city, Amman