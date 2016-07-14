Coal scam adds fuel to fire after bond scam: Anti-Corruption Front in vehement protest

The Anti Corruption Front raised allegations that a shameful attempt is underway to sweep the coal scam under the carpet, in a manner reminiscent of the attempts taken to cover up the bond scam, through a “so called” Three member Committee.

The Anti Corruption Front requests the Auditor General to inquire about the issue from the CEB, in a backdrop where the Auditor General’s query was not answered by them even after four months.

The Auditor General has asked the Ministry of Power and Energy to provide an explanation as to how a loss of Rs.1.8 billion was inured when purchasing coal.

Considering a petition that was filed by a private company the Supreme Court stated that the transaction has shocked the conscience of the court.

With the allegations that are raised, the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy appointed a three-member committee comprising Prof Lakshman R Watawala, Prof. Janaka B Ekanayake headed by Prof. KKYW Perera.

After providing appointment letters to the committee members, the minister also held a discussion with the Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy Suren Batagoda. Batagoda is also a member in the Standing Cabinet Appointed Procurement Committee that is involved in the transaction.

Issuing a communique, the Front against corruption says that the appointment of a committee to look into this issue, even when the Supreme Court and the Auditor General’s Department has pointed out the mistakes in the coal deal on two separate instances, is an attempt to cover up the incident.

The Front says that the newly appointed committee will try to show that” the Supreme Court and the Auditor General are wrong.”

They state that the appointment of a three-member committee to provide answers to the superior judiciary and the Auditor General’s Department, which is a constitutional institute, is similar to wearing a “loin cloth to combat Diarrhoea”.

Politburo Member of the JVP and the Convener of the Voice Against Corruption Wasantha Samarasinghe requested the Anti-Corruption Secretariat to commence an investigation in to the alleged coal scam.