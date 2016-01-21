Indian Police uncovers international kidney transplant scam

Jan 21, 2016 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker 1
The Ministry of Health has decided to temporarily suspend kidney transplants on foreigners at private hospitals. The decision was made after Indian Police uncovered an international kidney transplant scam.
According to reports, in 2012 the Indian police arrested Suresh Prajapathi and his accomplice who had facilitated kidney transplants. They were arrested, in Telangana, India.
According to the Indian Police, Indians who are willing to sell their kidney had been flown to Sri Lanka, where the surgery was performed at four different hospitals.
Based on investigations carried out by the Telangana State police, it has come to light that six Sri Lankan doctors are linked to this racket.
A kidney is priced at around 2.8- 3.5 million Indian rupees, and the main trafficker receives a sum of at least five hundred thousand Indian rupees per transplant.
When News1st made inquiries in this regard, from the Indian SP who is leading the investigation, Vikramjith Duggal, noted that the chief suspect who was taken into custody had made a confession on the racket.
At the confession the suspect had revealed the names of the four Sri Lankan hospitals and doctors.The Indian SP further noted that around six such surgeries are carried out a month and around 22,000 US dollars was been paid per transplant.
Indian SP Vikramjith Duggal further added that the Indian government has being brought to light of this crime and that at present the two governments are dealing with the issue.
