General Election 2015: UNP wins majority of seats (Watch Report)

A majority of the results from the 2015 General Elections have been released and we now have an inkling of what the next parliament will look like. Let us now take a look at a brief breakdown of the overall results.

One hundred and ninety six (196) MPs are elected from the electoral districts, while 29 MPs are appointed from the national list. According to the latest results that were released, the United National Party garnered 93 seats while reserving 13 seats from its national list.

Thereby, the United National Party have won 106 seats in total.

The United National Party were able to clinch victory in the Colombo, Badulla, Gampaha, Kegalle, Matale, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa, Puttalam and Digamadulla districts.

The United People’s Freedom Alliance won 83 seats while garnering 12 seats for the members who were included in the national list. Thereby, the UPFA has won 95 seats in total.

The UPFA was able to clinch victory in the Kurunegala, Moneragala, Anuradhapaura, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Ratnapura and Kalutara districts.

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna won four seats while being able to reserve two seats for its members who were included in the national list.

Thereby, the JVP was able to win six seats overall. Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi, won to win 14 seats and two seats from its national list. Thereby, the ITAK garnered 16 seats overall. The SLMC and the EPDP were able to win one seat each.