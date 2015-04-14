Latest update September 3rd, 2017 10:50 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

On arrival visa for Sri Lankans travelling to India

Apr 14, 2015 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 1

On arrival visa for Sri Lankans travelling to India

A program to provide on arrival visa for Sri Lankans travelling to India began on Tuesday (April 14th).

This initiative was launched as a result of the pledge made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Sri Lanka. With this program coming into force, Sri Lanka becomes the 44th country to obtain on arrival visa privileges from India.

Thereby Sri Lankan Nationals who arrive in the airports of Delhi, Mumbai. Chennai. Kolkata, Hydrebad, Bangalore, Thiruvanthapuram, Cochin and Goa will be able to obtain a 30 Day visa.

Indian premier Modi noted during his visit to Sri Lanka that the initiative is being carried out to mark the birthday of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar the chief architect of the Indian constitution.

On arrival visa for Sri Lankans travelling to IndiaFull story: http://goo.gl/mZagGB

Posted by Newsfirst.lk on Tuesday, April 14, 2015


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Will rising crude oil prices impact Sri Lanka? (watch video)
Related articles
More in this category

One thought on “On arrival visa for Sri Lankans travelling to India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach