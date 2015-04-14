A program to provide on arrival visa for Sri Lankans travelling to India began on Tuesday (April 14th).

This initiative was launched as a result of the pledge made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Sri Lanka. With this program coming into force, Sri Lanka becomes the 44th country to obtain on arrival visa privileges from India.

Thereby Sri Lankan Nationals who arrive in the airports of Delhi, Mumbai. Chennai. Kolkata, Hydrebad, Bangalore, Thiruvanthapuram, Cochin and Goa will be able to obtain a 30 Day visa.

Indian premier Modi noted during his visit to Sri Lanka that the initiative is being carried out to mark the birthday of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar the chief architect of the Indian constitution.

