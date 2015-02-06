Latest update April 1st, 2017 5:55 PM

Examinations Dept calls for GCE A/L applications

Feb 06, 2015 Local, News Ticker 1

The Department of Examinations has called in applications for the G.C.E A/L Examination which is to be held in August 2015.

The department notes that applications will be accepted only till  March 6. The Department further noted that applications of school students should be sent through the college principal.

The Department also states that private applications should be sent through the relevant candidate to the following postal address – Exams Commissioner General, P.O. Box 1503, Colombo.

The Department of Examinations added that applications sent after  March 6 will be rejected.


