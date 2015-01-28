President’s Counsel Ronald Perera who was appointed as the Chairman of the Bank of Ceylon assumed office on Wednesday.

President’s Counsel Ronald Perera gave priority to religious observances, prior to taking up his post at the Headquarters of the Bank of Ceylon.

Ronald Perera, a product of St. Joseph’s College Colombo is also a LLB Graduate from the University of Colombo.

He also holds an LLM in International Trade Law from Northumbria University in the UK and was previously a Director of the Bank of Ceylon.

President’s Counsel Ronald Perera is the son of the Late Paul Perera who was a former minister from the United National Party.