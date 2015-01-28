Latest update November 18th, 2017 8:47 PM

BOC Chairman Ronald Perera assumes office

Jan 28, 2015 Local 1

BOC Chairman Ronald Perera assumes office

President’s Counsel Ronald Perera who was appointed as the Chairman of the Bank of Ceylon assumed office on Wednesday.

President’s Counsel Ronald Perera gave priority to religious observances, prior to taking up his post at the Headquarters of the Bank of Ceylon.

Ronald Perera, a product of St. Joseph’s College Colombo is also a LLB Graduate from the University of Colombo.

He also holds an LLM in International Trade Law from Northumbria University in the UK and was previously a Director of the Bank of Ceylon.

President’s Counsel Ronald Perera is the son of the Late Paul Perera who was a former minister from the United National Party.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
M. M. Zuhair appointed TRC Director General
Related articles
More in this category

One thought on “BOC Chairman Ronald Perera assumes office

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach