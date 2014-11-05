Registration of Persons Dept makes a request

The Department for Registration of Persons notes that a number of students sitting for the G.C.E Ordinary Level Examination have not submitted their applications to obtain the National Identity Card.

Commissioner General of Department of Registration of Persons, R. M. S. Sarath Kumara gave us the following details.

“We have received a total of 321,307 applications. We have issued a total of 261,875 of them. We have made a request to the students to hand in their applications to us as soon as possible if they are completing sixteen years of age by the 30th of November.”

He added: “ However we have identified that around 360 000 students will be sitting for this year’s G.C.E ordinary level examinations. Thereby, it is clear that there is a considerable amount of students who have not submitted their applications to us. Thereby, I make a request from all principals to send in their students’ applications to obtain the NIC during the coming two weeks.”