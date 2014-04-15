Latest update April 1st, 2017 5:55 PM

The Department of Examinations says that the accepting of applications for re-correction of  G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination papers will conclude on April 25.

Speaking on the issue, Examinations Commissioner, D.N.A.J. Pushpakumara stated:

“We have made provision to forward applications for the re-correction until the 25th of this month. Applicants are requested to forward their applications requesting for re-correction to the Department of Examinations via registered-post through the post office. They can make the payments through the post office. The post offices will not accept any payment made after the 25th . Applications too will not accepted after that day. Therefore, applicants are kindly requested to forward their applications before the 25th of April to the Department of Examinations.”


