Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Bandara issued an order on Monday January 9 further remanding the former deputy minister of fisheries, Sarath Kumara Gunaratna until January 13.

Sarath Kumara Gunaratna was arrested and remanded on the charge of misappropriating nearly Rs.12 million allocated for the Negombo lagoon development project.

The chief magistrate ordered that medical reports on the health of the suspect be presented to court, and said that bail may be granted to the suspect upon the receipt of the medical reports.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed Court that investigations are underway to arrest another main suspect involved in the case.